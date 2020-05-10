Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,595,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,507. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

