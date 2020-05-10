Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 39,824 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

C stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 22,900,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

