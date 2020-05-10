Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,343 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 74,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

PM stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. 5,557,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,597. The firm has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

