Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.03. 4,266,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

