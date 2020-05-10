Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,468,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 505,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,500,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 97.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 13.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 228,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $5.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.27. 1,300,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,426. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.18 and a 200-day moving average of $191.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,891 shares of company stock worth $24,964,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

