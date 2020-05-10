Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.51.

FISV traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. 8,497,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

