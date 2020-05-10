Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 368.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,080,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,517,004. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

