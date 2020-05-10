Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 2.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,553,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747,139. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

