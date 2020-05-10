Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $6.37 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 2.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,960,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

