Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.02. 31,075,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,462,036. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.04%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

