Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 11,934 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up about 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.94.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,771. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.13. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

