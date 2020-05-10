Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,972 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,173. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

