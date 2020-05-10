Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,050 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mosaic by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 879.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,056. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

