Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,702 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,641 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Exelon makes up 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 374,505 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

