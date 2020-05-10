Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,082,000 after buying an additional 110,406 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

NYSE HST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.06. 9,927,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,647,536. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.