Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 50.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,980,000 after purchasing an additional 678,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total value of $595,518.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,019.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

SYK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

