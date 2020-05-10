SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.70 million.

NYSE SXC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 1,565,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,288. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $295.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.84. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

