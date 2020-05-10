SunTrust Banks Boosts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $45.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of WH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

