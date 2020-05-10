SunTrust Banks Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $30.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.30% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

