Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.68 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%.

Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.43. 231,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

SUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.