Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Down 5.3%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.88 and last traded at $58.81, 668,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 365,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $388,720.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 767,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,302,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $127,391.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,195 shares of company stock worth $3,421,369 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.