Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.24. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 7,518,769 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $52.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 28,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

