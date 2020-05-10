Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,077 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 3.9% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,062,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,968. The company has a market cap of $274.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

