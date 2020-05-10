TCW Group Inc. Acquires 222,711 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,711 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Centene worth $53,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Centene by 55.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,287 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Centene by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 779,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after buying an additional 252,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,963 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

