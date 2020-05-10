TCW Group Inc. Acquires 38,492 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Trade Desk worth $80,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.50. 5,195,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $327.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,987.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593 over the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.38.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

