TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $45,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.51.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,497,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

