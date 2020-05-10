TCW Group Inc. Buys 117,040 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $32,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.83. 4,240,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

