TCW Group Inc. Buys 42,080 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up about 1.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $100,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,683 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.07. 1,485,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 53,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,339,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,043.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,824,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,269 shares of company stock worth $59,382,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

