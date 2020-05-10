TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,503 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $24,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,792,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $582,292 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Raymond James decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

