TCW Group Inc. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $77,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. 2,123,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,793. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.