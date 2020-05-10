TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of S&P Global worth $85,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $297.65. The company had a trading volume of 845,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

