TCW Group Inc. Has $16.87 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,395 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,379. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

