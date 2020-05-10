TCW Group Inc. Has $47.11 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 504,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $47,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after purchasing an additional 749,816 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.83. 3,395,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

