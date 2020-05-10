TCW Group Inc. Has $56.76 Million Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,173,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of AES worth $56,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AES by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 383,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

In other AES news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lisa Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,560.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $12.87. 7,502,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

