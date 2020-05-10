TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $62,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,860,444,000 after purchasing an additional 296,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 107,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,902,000 after purchasing an additional 191,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 443,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,117,607.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $9,772,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

