TCW Group Inc. Raises Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,056 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Square worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth $85,568,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 203.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after acquiring an additional 829,282 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $76.05. 19,933,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,460,502. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

