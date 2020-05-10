TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Zoetis worth $128,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

