TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $57,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $7.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.07. The stock had a trading volume of 626,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

