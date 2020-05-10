TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,504 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $70,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,255 shares of company stock worth $6,346,655 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,554,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,443,542. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

