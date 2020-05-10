TCW Group Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Illumina worth $93,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.88.

ILMN stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.87. The stock had a trading volume of 687,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.38. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,638 shares of company stock worth $6,492,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.