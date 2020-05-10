TCW Group Inc. Sells 19,262 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 2.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $141,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,169,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,631. The company has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

