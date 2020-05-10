TCW Group Inc. Sells 8,127 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $18,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,002,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,054. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

