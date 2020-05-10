Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Trading Down 0.9%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 52,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,230% from the average daily volume of 3,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Technicolor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

