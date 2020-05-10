TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,882. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
