Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,297. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $306.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

