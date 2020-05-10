Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Teradata updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.22 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.22 EPS.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,698. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.91.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

