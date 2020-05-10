Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Texas Roadhouse reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 231.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. 1,603,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

