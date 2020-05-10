Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Textron worth $25,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of Textron stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $27.30. 1,310,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,318. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.