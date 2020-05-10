The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.17 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

