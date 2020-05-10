The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Cfra

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price decreased by Cfra from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Western Union by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after buying an additional 3,267,484 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Western Union by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,175,000 after buying an additional 678,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,680,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after buying an additional 398,294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Western Union by 16.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,130,000 after buying an additional 936,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $134,748,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.